Stray raccoon finally lands with Santo Domingo’s National Zoo

A stray raccoon was finally taken to the National Zoo. The raccoon is said to be stressed and is being kept in quarantine before it is united with two other raccoons as part of the zoo-displayed animals.

Last week, residents in Cristo Rey had reported the capture of the animal, but demanded the authorities pay RD$100,000 for the capture. The raccoon was held for five days in Cristo Rey, Distrito Nacional’s sector until it escaped.

As reported, the raccoon was held under a plastic clothes hamper in the Cristo Rey sector, but the raccoon (Procyon lotor) was able to escape — biting through the plastic. The raccoon was caught in the La Rosa in Los Guaricanos and this time, voluntarily surrendered and taken by the authorities to the National Zoo.