Queen’s College Teacher Participates on Fulbright Exchange Program

The United States Embassy in Bridgetown is pleased to announce that Timothy Barrett, head of the Physics Department at Barbados’s Queen’s College secondary school, has been selected to participate on the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (TEA) Program.

The Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program is a six-week, U.S. Department of State-sponsored, highly selective initiative that brings teachers from other countries to a host university in the United States for professional development.

Barrett, who began his tenure at Queen’s College in 2008 as a physics teacher, manages a team of three teachers and teaches physics from the fourth to sixth form level at the school.

He has been placed at Florida Gulf Coast University where he will take part in academic seminars on new teaching methodologies, student-centered learning, content-based instruction, lesson planning, and instructional technology training.

The goals of the Fulbright TEA Program are to promote diversity in the classroom and in learning and train teachers in international best practices in education and allow them to share their own professional knowledge with teachers and students in the United States.