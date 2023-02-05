People Empowerment Minister addresses independently drafted legislation

by AirBourne / February 5th, 2023

Kirk Humphrey, Minister of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs clarified his Ministry’s position with regards to independently drafted legislation focusing on senior citizens.

This proposed file, drafted in part by attorney Corey Beckles, was just completed and this was made known in a private launch.

However, addressing reporters as he met with constituents this weekend, <strong>Minister Humphrey</strong>, said this independent draft did not follow accepted protocols, which usually involves the Chief Parliamentary Council. Plus, it appeared many NGO stakeholders and other interested parties were unaware of this 53-page document's existence.

He is also reassuring Barbadians the Mottley administration is working on new elder care legislation, in addition to other innovations expected to become reality within the first quarter of 2023.

