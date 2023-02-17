IABC welcomes incoming board members for the 2023 term

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Barbados is pleased to announce the appointment of two new board members at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Accra Beach Hotel on December 1, 2022. The new board members are Vice President (VP) Admin Janelle Riley-Thornhill and VP Marketing & Communications, Nikisha Toppin.

Continuing Board Member and President Dr. Pamala Proverbs expressed appreciation for the support of IABC members in the activities accomplished. The four events organized during the 2021-2022 year focused on writing strategic communications plans especially for submission for awards, managing a personal and professional brand, networking and writing. Members were also able to attend the World Conference held in New York, USA in June of this year.

“We accomplished more than we thought in 2022 coming off of COVID, and I expect that we will be able to do more for the profession this year. I am hoping that we can get more members out to meetings and to conferences to further develop their craft. The IABC world conference helps to recharge you. It makes you even more passionate when you see other professionals going through the same things as us and it gets you all fired up for this work.” said President Dr. Pamala Proverbs.

Continuing members of IABC Barbados’ executive for 2022-2023 are VP Finance, Alicia Bascombe; VP Professional Development; Fay Cooke-Nurse and VP Membership, Javier Reid.

IABC serves professionals in the field of business communication, bringing together the profession’s collective disciplines. Applications for IABC membership can be made at https://iabcbarbadosbb.com/membership/