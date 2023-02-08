HARRIS PAINTS AWARDS USD $10,000 TO “STROKES OF GENIUS” WINNERS

A Guyanese who transformed her ‘tired bedroom to a cute, cozy, bright and beautiful bedroom”, a Barbadian who is reinventing her home, room by room and a Dominican daughter who is changing up the house for her mother, are the winners in the Harris Paints regional “Strokes of Genius” Christmas promotion for 2022.

Customers were invited to show their ‘strokes of genius’ by sharing the before and after photos of their Christmas paint project, including a Harris Paints can in the photo, providing proof of purchase by email and using the correct #strokesofgenius hashtag at the time of posting. They were also invited to talk about how Harris Paints helped them to transform their space using the hashtag.

The competition, conducted on social media, was a true regional one, as it took place in Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, St. Lucia, Dominica, Antigua. St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent, Anguilla and Grenada simultaneously between October and December 31st 2022 and generated activity in the order of 100,000 shares.

The winners were chosen from eligible entries and the top three posts with the most likes by the end of the promotion were Padmini Persaud of Guyana, Renee Ifill of Barbados and Curtlyanna Wade from Dominica. They shared in the $10,000 US prize with Padmini getting GYD $ 1,095.000.00 (USD$5,000), Renee receiving BDS $6000.00 (USD$3,000) and Curtlyanna collecting ECD $5,400.00 (USD$2,000).

Padmini who purchases her paint from Gafoors, McDoom which is near her home in Guyana, was using the Harris Paints affordable Excel Paint that offers 30 premixed ready to go colours. Renee has been undertaking a passion project transforming her house in Barbados and plans to use her prize money to work on the kitchen, while in Dominica Curtlyanna was painting her mother’s house in her favourite blue because most of the other homes in the community were painted in yellow. She had high praise for Harris Paints stating that she found the paint to have “substantial quality, rich thickness, ultimate gloss and great price”.

“We were happy with this competition because we were able to reach 10 countries across the region and it really showcased the creativity of our customers and reminded us again how the power of paint can uplift and transform people’s lives just by changing their environment” stated Luke Ticknor Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Harris Paints International. “Painting is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to change up a space and to generate a fresh new look, and our customers definitely took that to heart in this Christmas promotion” he added.

The Strokes of Genius competition, a part of the Harris Paints 50th anniversary celebration activities, ran alongside a number of special Christmas offers on selected paint products in most of the territories in the region.

Harris Paints also introduced their revolutionary new Quantum i12 Technology paint during the recent anniversary celebrations.