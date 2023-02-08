Global Tourism Resilience Crisis Management Centre is selected for $250K of the Airbnb Community Fund for projects in Jamaica, Barbados and Grenada

When Hosts on Airbnb open their doors to travelers from around the world, they welcome their guests into their communities, too. As part of our commitment to share Airbnb’s success with our stakeholders, we want to give back to the neighborhoods and towns our Hosts call home, on this occasion with the Global Tourism Resilience Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) for a project that will benefit Jamaica, Barbados and Grenada.

Today, the platform announced the recipients of the 2022 Airbnb Community Fund grant. In 2022, the program focused primarily on sustainability, with more than USD$6 million in grants awarded to more than 20 organizations working to protect our planet and promote sustainability and environmental conservation, in 19 countries on six continents, including Latin America. The Global Tourism Resilience Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) will receive USD$250,000.

“We are delighted to add tourism resilience as an important component of sustainability through our work in the Caribbean, we are confident that the donations will support local communities in preserving the countries’ natural and cultural heritage for future generations,” said Carlos Muñoz, Airbnb’s Director of Public Policy and Communications for Central America and the Caribbean.

“The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) is honored to receive this timely grant as we undertake our vital research project that will help raise awareness among Caribbean Micro, Small and Medium Sized Tourism Entrepreneurs (MSMEs) about the importance of climate-responsible practices in their operations, as well as encouraging them to take urgent action to combat climate change. We are excited to partner with Airbnb whose climate action corporate sustainability framework (which is committed to making Airbnb a Net Zero company by 2030), is in sync with one of the GTRCMC’s mandates; that is, building tourism resilience capacities for climate action and for global sustainability.”- said Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director, Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (HQ).

In addition to protecting local biodiversity and wildlife, the 2022 Airbnb Community Fund is also focused on promoting climate resilience efforts in the Caribbean through supporting GTRCMC in Jamaica and the EcoExploratorio in Puerto Rico. Both organizations focus on climate change adaptation and tourism resilience to reduce the impact of hurricanes in the region.

The platform indicated the Caribbean region with Jamaica and Puerto Rico; Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia and Chile will receive more than US$2 million in donations awarded to more than six different organizations. As in 2021, this year the Host Advisory Council provided important information for this process.

The 2022 grant recipients include the following organizations in the Latin American region:

“As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, EcoExploratorio relies on generous donations from individuals and corporate donors, in-kind donations and volunteers to help us provide exhibits and programming that spark imagination in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Thanks to the support of friends like Airbnb, EcoExploratorio has become a leader in Puerto Rico as an informal STEM Education center, funded by philanthropic partners since 2014, impacting thousands of students, teachers and the general public annually from our current space at Plaza Las Americas,” said Ada Monzón, founder and president of the Board of Directors EcoExploratorio, Inc. Museo de Ciencias de Puerto Rico.

During 2021, the Community Fund’s inaugural year, Airbnb distributed grants to more than 150 organizations focused on COVID-19 relief, economic empowerment, and education as they worked to meet the unprecedented needs brought about by the pandemic. Many of these organizations have since shared how the funding impacted their communities over the last year.

