Combermere School PTA (CSPTA) installation, praise Rihanna’s Super Bowl Concert

by Bajan Reporter / February 21st, 2023

The newly appointed PTA executive of the Combermere School (CSPTA) was recently installed during a special ceremony at the Major Noott Hall, on the school’s campus.

During the ceremony, which was witnessed by the senior student population, Principal Ms. Julia Beckles, shared its primary objectives while the newly elected CSPTA President Stacia Armstrong led the pinning of the executive and the singing of the school song.

Armstrong, a former Combermerian and teacher by profession, has previously served as a member of the CSPTA and is keen to collaborate and foster close relations with parents, the school’s leadership and teachers.

In this busy and rapidly evolving technological era, the role of PTAs remain critical to bridge the communication gap, which has widened as a result of the limited face-to-face interaction we all encountered in the past three years. The CSPTA is committed and will seek to deliver and encourage an environment where concerns are acknowledged, and solutions are discussed and implemented in a timely manner if warranted. We will also encourage deeper relationships with our primary stakeholders.” Armstrong said.

The members of the executive include President: Stacia Armstrong, 1st Vice-President: Tamara Warner, 2nd Vice-President: Althea Applewhaite, Secretary: Carla Ali, Assistant Secretary: Lisa-Ann Rollins, Treasurer: Rachel Clarke, Assistant Treasurer: Norene Richards, Public Relations Officer: Paula Phillips, Trustees: Fay-Marie Browne & Althea Greene-Forde, Floor Member: Corrine Boxill and Ex-Oficio Members - Principal Julia Beckles & Deputy Principal Captain Randolph Clarke.

The new executive and parent representatives from each form received special badges during the ceremony, recited the CSPTA pledge and were blessed with prayers from Old Scholar Captain Reverend Al Walcott.

The ceremony closed with the principal’s acknowledgement of Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty’s recent accomplishment, a former student of Combermere School, to the loud cheers of the students. when she thrilled fans with a stunning performance at the American Super Bowl last Sunday night.

