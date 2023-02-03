Caribbean Security Operations Centre underway thanks to new alliance forged and vanguarded by Promotech

Kailash M Pardasani, Director of Promotech just revealed his group will join with Zantech (Barbados) Limited to emerge as one company under Promotech.

Zantech is an associated company of ASSL (Amalgamated Security Services Ltd). Mr. Pardasani added that the group will bring tremendous value, creating massive expansion capabilities locally and throughout the region and will bring more opportunities for growth in existing roles within the stronger combined group.

Mr. Pardasani is excited about the opportunities which the partnership will bring, “Everyone says entrepreneurship is a very lonely space, and this is true. However, that doesn’t mean it needs to always be this way. We battle this through valuable, strategic partnerships with like-minded people. We found a group that has a similar vision, the same ethos, and so much to bring to the table for our team and customers. A group with tremendous access to human resources and capital so we can take this beautiful brand we have built in Barbados, throughout the region.”

He says that every single member of staff contracts has been honoured post amalgamation and brought massive growth opportunities for each person with this partnership.

Echoing similar sentiments is Promotech’s new Chairman Dr. Michael Aboud, who observed the partnership is being built on a foundation of trust, combined hard work, and a shared vision for success.