BWU OBSERVING WORLD DAY OF SOCIAL JUSTICE, ST GEORGE NORTH MP REMINISCES

As we observe and celebrate World Day of Social Justice, this year’s theme of ‘Overcoming Barriers and Unleashing Opportunities for Social Justice‘ is especially timely in the industrial climate we see in Barbados today.

While we acknowledge and appreciate the progressive step which the government took in 2018 in establishing the Social Justice Committee, which intends to bring about inclusiveness in the government’s decision-making, regrettably, five years later, there are still too many barriers in the way of Barbadian workers.

We have found that too often, even though commitments are given to facilitate better working conditions and opportunities for workers, a lack of urgency to action those commitments usually follows. We have to move to a stage where ‘the common good’ and ‘share the burden, share the bounty’ has meaning beyond words.

The Barbados Workers’ Union has stepped up its outreach to our members, and we have been challenging workers to recognise that they are the “Union”.

As General Secretary, I have been repeating my observation that too often, workers want to see change but are not prepared to stand up for the change they want to see.

The Executive Council assures workers that wherever they are prepared to unite around the issues that are challenging them and where the Union can establish that they have a legitimate cause to feel and demonstrate frustration, we will rally around them.

If we are to achieve true social justice, which is fairness throughout all of society, consultation at the social partnership must move past a “what’s in it for me approach” and graduate to a multi-sectoral partnership with a combined effort working towards a common goal.

I am proud of the young team of worker fighters and champions on the BWU staff who are up for the challenge.

We are seeing our workers grow in confidence that the Executive Council of the BWU stands ready to champion their cause where we know they are up to fight.