‘Batman’ a.k.a “Menace” on the loose, last seen by Psychiatric in Blackrock not Arkham Asylum for Criminally Insane

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Akeem Ricardo Griffith alias ‘Menace or Batman‘ 31 years who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Griffith, whose last known address is Montrose, Christ Church is approximately six feet tall, dark complexion and is of a slim built. He has a flat forehead, large nose, square chin. He has the image of a star tattooed on his left cheek, the word ‘THUG’ and the number ’50’ tattooed on his left hand along with the letter ‘M’ tattooed on his right hand.

Akeem Ricardo Griffith is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Southern Division located at the Glebe Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

“Batman” escaped custody at the psychiatric Hospital Black Rock, St. Michael on Saturday, 18th February 2023 – he is considered armed and dangerous. Griffith should not be approached.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Akeem Ricardo Griffith, is asked to contact the C.I.D. of the Southern Division at telephone numbers 430-6819/430-6821, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.