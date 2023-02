Barbados Community College’s Give Back Initiative

As part of the Barbados Community College’s 55th Anniversary, the Counselling and Placement Centre will be offering a free workshop to the public on February 17 and 24, 2023, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Interview Techniques

Kindly click this link to register for the workshop on either February 17 or February 24, 2023.