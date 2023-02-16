ARIN DIRECTOR OF CARIBBEAN AFFAIRS VISITS GRENADA TO ADVANCE PLANS FOR 2023 ICT WEEK

With Internet technology playing an increasing role in every aspect of Caribbean life, the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) is working with its Caribbean partners to promote its importance in the region. Bevil Wooding, ARIN’s Director of Caribbean Affairs, was in Grenada recently to advance plans for ARIN’s participation in Grenada ICT Week.

The 2023 Grenada ICT Week will take place at the Grenada Trade Centre from February 25 to March 3. It aims to bring together local, regional and international experts to discuss the increasing role of technology in business, government, and society.

“ARIN has a strong track record of supporting Internet development in Grenada and we are pleased to be in Grenada again to collaborate with our local and regional stakeholders in support of the 2023 Grenada ICT Week,” Mr. Wooding said.

“This event will provide a platform for attendees to explore key facets of the internet economy and the implications of global trends for regional and national development, including digital innovation, internet governance, and public policy. It will also showcase successful local and Caribbean models for Internet-enabled development and how they can be applied to accelerate economic growth and development,” he added.

“The Grenada Chamber of Commerce is pleased to partner with ARIN, the Caribbean Telecommunications Union and their partners to bring the 2023 Grenada ICT Week to the country,” said Mr. John. “This event will provide a great opportunity for the business community to discuss how technology can be leveraged to drive economic growth and development in Grenada.”

Grenada ICT Week activities will include the twenty-fifth regional gathering of the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG) and a special one-day workshop for computer engineers and students facilitated by the Internet Cooperation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and the North America Network Operators Group (NANOG).

Vincent Roberts, Chairman of the Grenada NTRC, added, “The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission is proud to partner with ARIN, the Caribbean Telecommunications Union and CaribNOG on the 2023 Grenada ICT Week. We are looking forward to highlighting important issues such as network resilience and security. We are also pleased that international groups such as ICANN and NANOG will be sharing their knowledge and expertise with our local technical community.”

The ICT Week is being organized by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union and ARIN in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, ICANN, the Internet Registry for Latin America and the Caribbean (LACNIC), the Internet Society, NANOG, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission.