New Head Coach for Rugby Barbados

The Barbados Rugby Football Union Executive is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Whipple as the National Men’s 15 and 7-a-side Head Coach. Joe has been a stalwart and constant feature in the game of rugby for some 20 years, coaching at the National and Regional Levels since 2001.

The National Union and Joe are now actively searching for the coaching staff and backroom team to complete the National Coaching Team for the 15’s and 7’s formats of the games and details of the appointments will be made public soon.

The National Head Coach and Coaching Team appointment is a key strategic milestone for the Barbados Rugby Football Union as international rugby is set to return to the Garrison Savannah this year.

Donovan Bagwell, President of the Barbados Rugby Football Union, expressed his congratulations and gratitude to Joe for once again taking charge of the National Team, “Joe’s appointment is an important step in our 6-year strategic plan to rebuild rugby in Barbados and provide the opportunity for local coaches to experience coaching at National level. Joe and the BRFU have a common objective to create a solid and sustainable future for the game of rugby in Barbados.”