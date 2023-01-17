MSP and You: Defining Barbados’ Ocean Future (PROMO)

On January 18, Barbados will begin developing a marine spatial plan. Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) is a practical way of creating and establishing a more rational use of marine space, which will also balance demands for development with the need to protect the environment and deliver social and economic outcomes in an open and planned way.

The Video series “MSP and You: Defining Barbados’ Ocean Future” brings together different ocean users to participate and contribute their views about the most viable means for protecting Barbados’ waters and their successful management.

Visit @bajanreporteronline on Instagram to view the 4-part series playlist, which is also available on the BGIS YouTube Channel.