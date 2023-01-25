Medical Facility launches centre at the Estates at St George

Urgent Care Barbados officially launched their Medical Centre at the Estates at St George on Monday evening with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour.

In attendance were directors, shareholders and management and staff of Urgent Care Barbados, Executives and Management of Sagicor Group, representatives from Ross University, the media and specially invited guests.

“This is the home not only of Barbados’ newest and largest Urgent Care clinic but also the home of Urgent Care Mobile: continuing to offering medical services at your home, Urgent Care Dental: Barbados’ first Dental practice offering dental services not only here at Estates but for the first time in Barbados the Dentist will come to you…and Imaging at the Estates which is a state of the art Radiology Suite with an ultrasound CT Scanner, Ultrasound and X-ray facilities.”

He also spoke about the valued partnerships created within the healthcare sector with Ross University, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and other medical facilities and practitioners locally, regional and internationally.

Dr Majeks further revealed the company’s plan to launch an ambulance service, “ Our ambulance is here on island and will soon be available to provide its services to the Barbadian Public.”

“We needed to have someone here at the Estates at St George that could provide a level of service and quality of service that fits into the profile that we have for this community- an active and healthy lifestyle. We did a lot of research on Urgent Care Mobile (at the time) and we came out feeling very confident that this was the right group to do business with. This was the right group to provide a level of medical care to our community and even more importantly to the wider community in the country areas and hopefully the whole of Barbados.”

To close out the formalities, Dr Makeba Brooks, as the co-founder and visionary of Urgent Care Barbados and the Director of Operations of the entity, thanked staff and stakeholders who all contributed greatly to the growth and development of the enterprise, “Thank you to our amazing staff. We have grown and learned with you and from you. Thank you to our shareholders who believed in our dream and trusted us to deliver and forever change the healthcare landscape here in Barbados. To Sagicor for giving us the incredible opportunity to build on what we started and bring our latest dream to a reality. To all of you for continuing to push us towards excellence in enterprise, healthcare and patient experiences…thank you. ”