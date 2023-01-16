MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH WITH QEH CYBER SECURITY INCIDENT

by Bajan Reporter / January 14th, 2023

Since the cyber security attack on 12th December 2022, an I.T. team led by MIST in collaboration with local and international experts, has been working to ensure that the requisite level of cyber security protection is in place, before systems are restored. The goal is to make the hospital’s cyber security systems more robust to reduce the likelihood of a future incident.

International experts assured us patient information was isolated from the compromised system, and there is no evidence that personal medical records were accessed during this incident.

Due to the QEH’s disconnection from the Internet, the provision of some services has been affected. Nevertheless, a portion of our medical equipment can operate independently of the internet, allowing us to continue providing emergency radiological services for in-patients, emergency blood work services for in and out-patients, and essential hospital functions. Notably, the patient information is being processed manually by our committed staff, and we remain committed to resolving this issue and providing the highest quality patient care possible.

Their Executive Chairman Juliette Bynoe Sutherland revealed a major milestone in our efforts to restore connectivity. Between Saturday, January 14, and Monday, January 16, 2023, Medical Records, Pharmacy, Laboratory, Radiology, Procurement and a portion of the Finance Department will be reconnected to the internet.

ONLINE BOOKINGS TO RESUME 18th JANUARY

By Wednesday, January 18, barring any technical challenges, these departments should be fully operational to the public. Please bear with us as departments may need to reconfigure their standard operating procedures following this incident. We are also working assiduously towards the other phases of reconnection across the hospital.

Mrs Bynoe Sutherland added their goal is to have the systems up and running quickly, but securely, while also being proactive about cyber security. We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we work to resolve this unfortunate situation.

  • JULIETTE BYNOE-SUTHERLAND
    EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
