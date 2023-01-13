HARRIS PAINTS CELEBRATES ITS 50th ANNIVERSARY WITH 50 ROAD TENNIS COURTS

As part of the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Harris Paints will be supporting the local sport of road tennis in a major way.

The company has partnered with the Barbados Road Tennis Association (BRTA) to restore or add 50 road tennis courts around the island to help facilitate and promote the sport in the coming months.

“The goal is to increase the access to and awareness of road tennis across the island, particularly for younger players, and we hope that installing 50 colourful courts in various locations on the island, will be another way in which we bring colour to our many communities” stated Luke Ticknor, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Harris Paints International.

“Harris Paints has long been a supporter of the communities in which we operate, and we feel road tennis, a community-driven and homegrown Barbadian sport, is something that reflects our values well, also because Harris is a homegrown Barbadian company. We believe, as does the BRTA, that more youth need to be engaged in the sport, both in tournaments and in their communities, as a way of providing healthy activities for them, especially in times where youth have many negative distractions” he added.

The location of the 50 courts will be decided by the BRTA as community organisers, schools, youth centres and similar public service venues are invited to reach out to the BRTA to apply to have one of the 50 courts at their location. If selected, the BRTA will manage the painting of the court with support from those at the selected sites. Harris will supply all of the paint required for the courts.

Other locations for the tournament are the Flow Car Park, Dover Courts and Golden Square Freedom Park.