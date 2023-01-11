Harold Lovell declines to debate Antigua & Barbuda’s Prime Minister publicly

The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) has revealed that “UPP leader, Harold Lovell, has declined an invitation to publicly debate Prime Minister Gaston Browne on all matters of public interest”.

In a recent statement, the ABLP explained that “A public debate was organised by the new online radio station, Twin Island Media (TIM), represented by Julian Rogers and Kieron Murdoch who also invited Ms Joanne Massiah, the leader of the Democratic National Alliance to participate”.

“Prime Minister Browne readily accepted the invitation to publicly debate Mr. Lovell, saying that he would be happy to expose all of the deceitful statements and empty promises that Mr. Lovell has been making”, the ABLP statement said, adding that, “Yesterday, the Prime Minister was informed that Mr. Lovell declined to participate in the debate”.

For his part, Prime Minister Browne declared, “I am very disappointed that, Mr. Lovell has slinked away from a public debate where he cannot simply make untruthful and dishonest statements. He should have been man enough to stand up and face the truth,”

The ABLP states that Mr. Lovell has shown clearly that he is no leader. He cannot debate the facts with Gaston Browne. Instead, he prefers to continue his monologue of lies in the hope that mud, thrown often enough, will stick.