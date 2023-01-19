Get Into Rugby (GIR) Barbados at the Garrison on Errol Barrow Day

The Barbados Rugby Football Union reports that there was a very good turnout for the restart of their Get Into Rugby Programme on January 14, 2023. The coaches reported that they had a vibrant and varied group of youngsters participating.

Concurrently the GIR coaching program has begun teaching a few of our upcoming GIR coaches as the January sessions run. Classes to obtain certification as a GIR coach will be open to the public shortly, as there are plans to re-introduce rugby into schools and social/community clubs.

The Barbados Rugby Football Union is a member of the Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition and is committed to helping our youth to become healthier! Sponsorship and other forms of support for this initiative are warmly welcomed!