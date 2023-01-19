Get Into Rugby (GIR) Barbados at the Garrison on Errol Barrow Day

by Bajan Reporter / January 19th, 2023

The Barbados Rugby Football Union reports that there was a very good turnout for the restart of their Get Into Rugby Programme on January 14, 2023. The coaches reported that they had a vibrant and varied group of youngsters participating.

Interested parents and guardians should contact Organizer <strong>Jessica Derrell</strong> at <strong>(246) 827-8707</strong> for more information and registration details.

Concurrently the GIR coaching program has begun teaching a few of our upcoming GIR coaches as the January sessions run. Classes to obtain certification as a GIR coach will be open to the public shortly, as there are plans to re-introduce rugby into schools and social/community clubs.

The sessions run every Saturday from 10 am to 11 am at the historic Garrison Savannah, home of Rugby in Barbados. Children ages five to 11 are welcome and a good turnout is expected for Errol Barrow Day.

The Barbados Rugby Football Union is a member of the Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition and is committed to helping our youth to become healthier! Sponsorship and other forms of support for this initiative are warmly welcomed!

