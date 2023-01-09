First Road Fatality of 2023 on West Coast

by Bajan Reporter / January 9th, 2023

Officers are investigating a Road traffic collision that occurred about 11:20 pm on Saturday 7th January 2023 along Weston, St. James.

It involved a motor car owned and driven by a 31-year-old man of Little Bay, St. Lucy and a pedestrian. The pedestrian died on spot.

He was identified as 50-year-old Malachy Raymond Weedon, a British citizen and visitor staying at Doughlin, Weston, St. James.

S U M M A R Y

The vehicle in question was travelling along the road in a northerly direction towards Speightstown, on reaching area of John Moore bar was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

