Enter the NHAC’s Love Safely Literary Competition 2023

Competition Rules:

• The competition is catering to written works only. They can be in the form of poems or prose.

• Literary works must be between 100 and 300 words

• The competition opens for entries on January 2nd, 2023

• Entries close 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023

• Entries must be submitted using the link provided https://hivaidsbds.org

• Phase 1 judging will be January 28th & 29th, 2023

• The top 20 pieces chosen will be posted on the NHAC social media pages on February 1st, 2023

• People will vote by liking the relevant post

• Only votes registered between February 1st and 3rd 2023 will be counted

• The 5 literary works with the most likes go forward to phase 2 of the competition and will be contacted on February 4th, 2023

• Phase 2: The 5 finalists are invited to the Commission’s office to perform their literary works on Saturday, February 11th, 2023

• The performances will be recorded and these videos will be posted on February 14th, 2023

• The public will vote between February 14th and 17th, 2023

• The winner and final positions will be announced Sunday February 19th, 2023

• Judges scores will account for 100 % of the final points

• The person who has the most social media votes will be awarded the People’s Choice Award

• Arrangements will be made for all persons to collect their monetary prizes.

• Photos with the management of the NHAC to be taken with the top 5 finalists upon presentation of their prizes.

