Diabetic Senior Missing: Elmonda Theodore Husbands

by Bajan Reporter / January 4th, 2023

Police are asking Barbadians to assist in locating missing 82-year-old Elmonda Theodore Husbands from Middleton St George. She left the residence about 12:45 on the afternoon of 2023-01-02 and has not been seen since.

She is of brown complexion, 5'5" in height, slim built, walks with a limp. She is Jovial and has a pleasant manner. <strong>She is a Diabetic and suffers from Dementia or Alzheimer's which is in its early stages</strong>.

She left home and clad in a blue long-sleeved skirt, blue and white long-sleeved top and wearing a grey hat. She frequents St Jude’s, Newbury, The Glebe Post Office.

Anyone who may have seen Elmonda Husbands is asked to please contact the Boarded Hall station at 437 4311, Oistins Station at 418 2612 or Police Emergency at 211.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
