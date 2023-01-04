Diabetic Senior Missing: Elmonda Theodore Husbands

Police are asking Barbadians to assist in locating missing 82-year-old Elmonda Theodore Husbands from Middleton St George. She left the residence about 12:45 on the afternoon of 2023-01-02 and has not been seen since.

She left home and clad in a blue long-sleeved skirt, blue and white long-sleeved top and wearing a grey hat. She frequents St Jude’s, Newbury, The Glebe Post Office.

Anyone who may have seen Elmonda Husbands is asked to please contact the Boarded Hall station at 437 4311, Oistins Station at 418 2612 or Police Emergency at 211.