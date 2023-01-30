CARICOM condemns Haitian Violence (Futile reprimands, when action and forces needed)

C A V E A T

The following is from Shakespeare, but the quote is equally apt for the official reaction from CARICOM to Haiti’s dissipation…

A tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing. These words are uttered by Macbeth after he hears of Lady Macbeth’s death, in Act 5, scene 5, lines 16-27

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is deeply concerned that the contrasting incidents involving the Haitian national Police indicate the severity of the challenges that the police face as well as further breakdown in security in Haiti. Golly, that makes Port Au Prince feel safe again, right?

CARICOM strongly condemns the killing of police officers and expresses its condolences to the families of the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Wow, I bet the perpetrators are just quaking in their boots, sigh…

The anger and dismay of the police at the gruesome killings of their colleagues, 78 killed since July 2021 and 14 to date this January, are shared by all. What is CARICOM doing to assist in maintaining order? However, abandoning the role of the security forces to protect every citizen and maintain public order further destabilizes the country. The protest actions by members of the police service against the Prime Minister cannot be condoned.