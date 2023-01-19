CANADA DELIVERS EXERCISE PLANNING & EXECUTION COURSE AS PREQUEL TO TRADEWINDS

Canada just launched its Canadian Army Exercise Planning and Execution Course (CAEPEC) at the Regional Security System Headquarters in Barbados. The two-week training course provides select participants with the requisite knowledge to act as an exercise planner and practical experience in planning throughout an entire exercise in advance of Exercise TRADEWINDS.

Requested by the Regional Security System (RSS), the CAEPEC is the third course run under the Exercise TRADEWINDS banner and adopts a train-the-trainer model focused on collaboration and coherence amongst key security stakeholders. The course builds upon a Canadian-led training for members of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF), the RSS Headquarters, the Barbados Police Service-, and the Barbados Fire Service held in March 2020.

Canada is proud to partner with the RSS, its member states, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the BDF on this important security exercise which aims to improve the capacity of regional and national organisations to create their own localised training programmes, increase their own readiness, and foster a safer and more secure Caribbean region.

“The CAEPEC develops skills and procedures that enhance interoperability, readiness, crisis response capabilities and communication between partner nations. The training provided prior to and during Exercise TRADEWINDS demonstrates the Canadian Armed Forces commitment to cooperative regional security by strengthening regional capabilities and increasing interoperability amongst Caribbean partners,” said the lead instructor for the Canadian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-Colonel Stephen Hale.

Executive Director of the RSS and Chief of Staff of the BDF, Commodore Errington Shurland noted that “the construct of these engagements and exchanges underscores the importance of multidimensional stakeholder partnerships to comprehensively share the mutual benefits of increased knowledge and awareness. By this token, it encourages an environment of operational transparency between organizations which improves their overall perspectives, capacity, interoperability, and moreover, their confidence to execute the skills and training gained.

As a collective security arrangement, the Regional Security System, has a primary focus on our preparedness and readiness in order to respond as required. We must be prepared to respond…not if, but when!”

The CAEPEC, which culminates on January 27, reflects a mutual commitment by partners – Canada, Barbados and the Regional Security System – to enhance security and cooperation throughout the region.