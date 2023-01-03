BWA to Conduct Emergency Repairs in Warleigh, St Peter
The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) will be conducting emergency repairs on two mains at Warleigh, St. Peter on Thursday, January 5th between 10:00 a.m. & 8:00 p.m.
As a result, the facility supplying water to customers in the following areas will be offline.
- Bakers
- Rock Dundo
- Upper Carlton
- Westmoreland
- Crick Hill
- Upper Mount Standfast
- Westcliff
- Lancaster
- Cleland Hill
- Rock Hall
- Turtleback Ridge
- Mangrove Terrace
- Black Bess
- Baker’s Tenantry
- Four Hills
- Indian Ground
- Roebuck
- Sedge Pond
- Benn Hill
- Diamond Corner
- Pleasant Hall
- Mount Stepney
- Boscobelle
- Gays Village
- Castle Tenantry
- Farley Hill
- Welch Town
- Baywoods
- St. Silas Heights
- Water Hall Terrace
- Sion Hill
- Moore Hill
- Farmers
Residents of these districts are asked to store an adequate supply of water as they may be impacted by low pressure or a water outage during this period.
BWA will make every effort to mitigate the severity of the outages and tanker crews will assist persons in the affected areas as a temporary measure.
The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this service disruption in some St. James, St. Andrew and St. Peter areas on Thursday, January 5th may cause.