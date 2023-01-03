BWA to Conduct Emergency Repairs in Warleigh, St Peter

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) will be conducting emergency repairs on two mains at Warleigh, St. Peter on Thursday, January 5th between 10:00 a.m. & 8:00 p.m.

As a result, the facility supplying water to customers in the following areas will be offline.

Bakers

Rock Dundo

Upper Carlton

Westmoreland

Crick Hill

Upper Mount Standfast

Westcliff

Lancaster

Cleland Hill

Rock Hall

Turtleback Ridge

Mangrove Terrace

Black Bess

Baker’s Tenantry

Four Hills

Indian Ground

Roebuck

Sedge Pond

Benn Hill

Diamond Corner

Pleasant Hall

Mount Stepney

Boscobelle

Gays Village

Castle Tenantry

Farley Hill

Welch Town

Baywoods

St. Silas Heights

Water Hall Terrace

Sion Hill

Moore Hill

Farmers

Residents of these districts are asked to store an adequate supply of water as they may be impacted by low pressure or a water outage during this period.

BWA will make every effort to mitigate the severity of the outages and tanker crews will assist persons in the affected areas as a temporary measure.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this service disruption in some St. James, St. Andrew and St. Peter areas on Thursday, January 5th may cause.