BWA to Conduct Emergency Repairs in Warleigh, St Peter

by Bajan Reporter / January 3rd, 2023

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) will be conducting emergency repairs on two mains at Warleigh, St. Peter on Thursday, January 5th between 10:00 a.m. & 8:00 p.m.

As a result, the facility supplying water to customers in the following areas will be offline.

  • Bakers
  • Rock Dundo
  • Upper Carlton
  • Westmoreland
  • Crick Hill
  • Upper Mount Standfast
  • Westcliff
  • Lancaster
  • Cleland Hill
  • Rock Hall
  • Turtleback Ridge
  • Mangrove Terrace
  • Black Bess
  • Baker’s Tenantry
  • Four Hills
  • Indian Ground
  • Roebuck
  • Sedge Pond
  • Benn Hill
  • Diamond Corner
  • Pleasant Hall
  • Mount Stepney
  • Boscobelle
  • Gays Village
  • Castle Tenantry
  • Farley Hill
  • Welch Town
  • Baywoods
  • St. Silas Heights
  • Water Hall Terrace
  • Sion Hill
  • Moore Hill
  • Farmers

Residents of these districts are asked to store an adequate supply of water as they may be impacted by low pressure or a water outage during this period.

BWA will make every effort to mitigate the severity of the outages and tanker crews will assist persons in the affected areas as a temporary measure.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this service disruption in some St. James, St. Andrew and St. Peter areas on Thursday, January 5th may cause.

