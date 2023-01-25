BWA TO BEGIN NIGHTLY SHUT-OFFS: ST ANDREW, ST THOMAS AND ST JAMES AFFECTED

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to advise customers in some St. James, St. Thomas and St. Andrew districts that the Authority will carry out nightly shut-offs of the water supply to their areas commencing Thursday, January 26th until Thursday, February 2nd, 2023.

The shut-offs which will take place between 10 pm and 5 am daily on the specified dates are expected to impact residents of the following districts.

Apes Hill Development

Orange Hill Development

Endeavour Nos. 1, 2 & 3

Walcott’s Road

Jackmans Alley

Deans Town Terrace

in St. James.

Plumtree

Rock Hall

in St. Thomas. As well as

Apes Hill

Turners Hall

in St. Andrew.

This action is to allow the BWA to safely sanitize its newly constructed facility at Apes Hill prior to putting it into operation.

BWA tanker crews will make every effort to assist customers in the affected districts as a temporary measure, however, persons are advised to store water to use during these periods. Residents are cautioned that there may be some discolouration in the water immediately following the resumption of the water supply.

The BWA apologises for the inconvenience this work may cause.