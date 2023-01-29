BMF publishes revised 2023 motor sport calendar

The Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF) just published a revised calendar for the 2023 motor sport season following consultations with its Member Clubs since the turn of the year. As before, the year’s programme will start over the first weekend of March, with 50 events scheduled to be run under permits issued by the BMF listed between then and early December.

BMF Vice-President David Williams explained: “Since we published our provisional 2023 Calendar last October, it has become necessary to revisit a number of the dates, so we wanted to complete this before the season got under way. The date change for Rally Barbados and its related events obviously had a knock-on effect both for other clubs and for venues, so there was some work to do.

“I’d like to thank the representatives of all the affected clubs and the management at Bushy Park for their time and co-operation over the past couple of weeks. We have worked hard to make sure that the changes would not have any adverse effects on their members or patrons, and we are now looking forward to getting the competition season started in a few weeks’ time.”

The calendar lists a broad cross-section of motor sport disciplines, from grass-roots autocross and karting events, through circuit racing and drag racing to off-road 4×4 navigational safaris, rallycross, rallysprints, special stage rallies and sprints, organised by the Barbados Association of Dragsters & Drifters (BADD), Barbados Auto Racing League (BARL), Barbados Karting Association (BKA), Barbados Rally Club (BRC), Bushy Park Motor Sports Inc (BPMSI), the Motoring Club Barbados Inc (MCBI) and the Vaucluse Raceway Motorsports Club (VRMSC).

The opening round of the BRC Autocross Championship starts the new season on Saturday, March 4, at Bushy Park, with the BKA and BADD getting under way at the same venue the following day. The BRC MudDogs will run their first Navigational Rally on Saturday, March 11, followed by two days of action the next weekend, with the MCBI Sprint on Saturday (March 17) ahead of VRMSC’s Single Venue Stage Rally on Sunday. BARL’s first race meeting is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, the BRC’s Shakedown Stages three weeks’ later (April 23), while BPMSI will kick its season off on Sunday, April 30.