BARJAM Satisfied Advocate Workers Finally Paid, But What Is Paper’s Future?

The Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) welcomes the great news on Wednesday 25th January 2023, how workers of the Barbados Advocate have finally been paid their outstanding wages and salaries.

BARJAM will continue solidarity with the Advocate staff and all other media workers who are presented with challenges.

“We felt their pain and we heard their cries. We rallied with them during their months of despair and now we also rejoice with them in their time of relief and joy,” said General Secretary Emmanuel Joseph.

“This is deserved comfort in the journey of these workers but not the end, as the company’s future is yet to be determined,” Joseph stated.