Barbadian Diplomat Wowed the Audience at SKN Prime Minister’s Gala

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis hosted his first New Year’s Gala since assuming office, on Saturday 7th January 2023, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort’s Grand Ballroom. The event was held under the theme “New Beginnings“.

Guest Speaker, Her Excellency Elizabeth Thompson, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Barbados with responsibility for Climate Change, Small Island Developing States, and Law of the Sea, applauded the Prime Minister and organizers stating, “this is how a New Year should be celebrated…It is my honour and pleasure to join you on this beautiful evening so sophisticatedly done here in St. Kitts.”

Her Excellency captivated the audience on Saturday with her eloquence and charismatic delivery as she challenged the audience on the theme “New Beginnings” and what it takes to become a Sustainable Island State.

The ambassador reassured the audience of her confidence in the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis to not only transform the Federation into a sustainable island state, but also make a significant impact globally.

Ambassador Thompson stated, “I have come to say to you that Dr. Terrance Drew has come to this country for a time like this. Not just to sweep the country, but to help to move the Caribbean into a new place of global leadership. A place that demands new skills, new ideas, new thinking, new attitudes, new commitment, new direction, new vision. And therefore, when he talks about St. Kitts and Nevis as a sustainable island state what he is creating is a new vision.”

She further added, “The first thing that would help to define St. Kitts and Nevis as a sustainable island state is the recognition that you must be part and are a part of something great. Something that is bigger than yourselves. A momentum that is driving you, that is driving a country, that is driving a region.”

The Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew in his toast remarks shared the goal of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration. He stated, “With our Administration’s first budget now passed, we look forward to exciting times ahead. This new year will chart the course for success! Success in food security, green energy transition, economic diversification, sustainable industries, the Creative Economy, COVID-19 recovery, and social protection; the seven foundational pillars of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party administration, that will guide our administration as we fulfill our pledge to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state. Our objective is to advance towards becoming a sustainable island state because we hold as a core value, the belief that environmental resources must be protected and preserved, and that economic growth must be balanced by fairness and opportunities for all.”

With the use of humour, music, and intellect, H.E. Elizabeth Thompson encouraged the patrons to become involved. She highlighted that it requires an all-hands-on deck approach to accomplish the transformation into a sustainable island state and encouraged everyone to use our “vibe” as a Caribbean people to “leverage what we have to offer to take our place on the global stage”.

She added, “This is the time for the Caribbean to rise; to rise and be a global leader. This is the time for the people of the region to show the world the gift with which we have been endowed, our intellect, our capacity, our creative genius, the warmth, and kindness, and make no mistake, it is not an accident that the Caribbean is one of the greatest tourism destinations in the world.”

In speaking of the innovation and talents of the Caribbean people and contributions made worldwide, Her Excellency Ambassador Elizabeth Thompson urged all in attendance to fulfill the country’s motto, “Country Above Self” and put our creative talents to work for the betterment of the country.