Bahamian Judges Consider Role of Artificial Intelligence in Caribbean Courts, by Gerard Best

Some of the top judicial minds in the Bahamas explored the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) on the Caribbean justice system at a judicial training event hosted by the Honorable Chief Justice of The Bahamas, Sir Ian Winder. Bevil Wooding, Executive Director of the Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions (CAJS), delivered a thought-provoking address on the ways in which AI is being used in the courts, and the potential benefits and risks that AI presents to judiciaries in the Caribbean.

“It is essential that we, as judicial officers, continue to educate ourselves on the rapidly evolving field of technology, particularly as it relates to the justice system,” said Mr. Winder. “Mr. Wooding’s presentation provided valuable insights on the uses and challenges of AI, and I encourage all of my colleagues to continue learning about this important topic.”

Mr. Wooding cited some emerging trends in the use of AI in the justice sector. He highlighted some of the ethical and legal issues that AI presents to practitioners as well as to the wider society.

“It is crucial that we not only understand the impact of AI on courts and more broadly on the legal profession, but also work to educate all stakeholders and build capacity within the community on this topic,” said Mr. Wooding. “Only through awareness and understanding can we ensure that AI is used ethically and for the benefit of all.”

The presentation, which took place at the Paul Farquharson Centre in Nassau, was well-received by the audience, with several attendees expressing interest in further exploring applications of AI in the judiciary.

Mr. Winder thanked Mr. Wooding for sharing his perspectives and lauded the efforts of the CAJS to develop culturally relevant AI solutions.

The Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions is a regional organization dedicated to promoting access to justice, improving the quality of justice services, and developing institutional and human capacity through a combination of technology innovation and educational initiatives.