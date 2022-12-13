Wanted Teenager by Barbados Police Service now in Custody

Tamal Maleak Taylor alias ‘Farmer or Farmer Brown’ 17 years of #370 Citrine Road, Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Friday 9th December 2022 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Friday 9th December 2022, he presented himself to Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church and he is currently assisting Police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service wishes to thank the General Public and the Media for their assistance in this matter.

The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.