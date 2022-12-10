Previous 2018 Wanted sought yet again, Police looking for Kemar Mario DaCosta Greene

The Barbados Police Service wants Bajans to help locate 32 year old Kemar Mario DaCosta Greene who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Kemar Mario DaCosta Greene is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘E’ Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Kemar Mario DaCosta Greene, is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone numbers 419-1731/419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.