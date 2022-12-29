Pitch Beach 10 am to 3 pm, 4th January 2023 – Needham’s Point

How It Works:

Our Angels have pre-committed capital to be deployed in Barbados. ?Local women entrepreneurs that sign up are welcome to pitch the Angels on the beach.?We’ve got the umbrellas and chairs set up to create a private space to learn more about the Barbados tech scene.

Eligibility:

Founders have until the end of day on 2nd January 2023 to register. Founders will have 5 minutes to speak with the angels. The angels will take 5 minutes between each pitch to discuss the startup and any follow up items or feedback they can provide. There will be a shortlist of top startups that will be invited back for a 10-minute-deep dive to confirm the final investment and additional offerings.