Ocho Chocolates in Barbados, a first for regionally manufactured USDA certified organic chocolates

For the first time ever, a regionally manufactured USDA certified organic chocolate brand will be available in Barbados. The arrival of Organic OCHO Candy, former US-based confectionery company, now acquired by Associated Brands Industries Ltd. (ABIL), will be distributed in Barbados by their subsidiary, Confectionery & Snacks (Barbados) Limited (C&S).

OCHO Chocolates are USDA certified organic, non-GMO, fair-trade and gluten-free with a vegan option. The name OCHO derives from the words Organic CHOcolate, honouring its delicious taste and innovative spirit.

Sales & Distribution Manager of C&S, Jevon Sage said that the company is thrilled to welcome OCHO chocolates to Barbados as it will be the company’s first USDA certified organic chocolates brand.

“Barbados has been a major market for our chocolate product range, so it is fitting that Barbados is one of the first regional markets to benefit from having USDA certified organic OCHO chocolates within their confectionery portfolio,” he explained.

He also said that it is a timely and tasty expansion of its quality range of confectionery, as the local market rebounds post pandemic, consumers are back out to work and are attending social events, and the nation’s children are making a full return to school.

“As distributors of confectionary and snacks for many years, we are very aware of the national motive to provide healthier alternatives to Barbadian consumers, and particularly to children. It’s especially pleasing to be able to offer Barbadian families a natural chocolate alternative,” Sage added.

Sage went on to state, “Our Organic OCHO Candy is the only candy bar that is gluten-free, certified organic by USDA and has a vegan coconut option. At the same time, we know consumers will find OCHO chocolates to be one of the most scrumptious chocolates available while also being affordable and accessible. We only use the finest, USDA certified organic high-quality fair-trade ingredients in our candy bars, as we craft them with house-made, small-batch fillings – a difference you can taste in every bite. These chocolates are truly all organic which makes it better for you and the environment. What’s inside counts!”