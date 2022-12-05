New Barbadian Banknotes are Now Circulating Today

Barbados’ new series of banknotes is in circulation from today.

The Central Bank of Barbados first announced the new series in April this year. At the time, it revealed that in addition to getting a design overhaul, the new notes would be made of polymer rather than the traditional cotton-based “paper” substrate.

“After more than two years of research and planning, we are extremely proud to be issuing Barbados’ new banknotes,” said Octavia Gibson, the Bank’s Director of Currency and Payments Oversight.

“Barbadians will find these notes easier to authenticate because the change to polymer has allowed us to incorporate bold, strong security features such as transparent windows and holograms. They will also find that the notes are more durable and will keep looking new for longer.“

Although the notes have gone into circulation, Gibson advised that not everyone would see them immediately.