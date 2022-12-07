NASSAU CRUISE PORT WELCOMES SIX SHIPS ON TWO CONSECUTIVE DAYS

Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. (NCP) celebrated an historic achievement this morning as the port team welcomed six ships on December 5, 2022, and another six ships today. This event marks the first time that the port has recorded six ships per day for two consecutive days.

On Monday, December 5th, two Oasis-class Royal Caribbean ships – Wonder of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas – cruised into Nassau along with Explorer of the Seas, Carnival Elation, Celebrity Reflection, and Celebrity Beyond bringing over 21,000 guests to our shores.

Today, four more Royal Caribbean ships arrived including Independence of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, and Liberty of the Seas. Disney Wish and Carnival Liberty rounded out the bunch to bring the total number of passengers today to 19,959.

Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. is projected to welcome over 4 million passengers in 2023.