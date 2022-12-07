NASSAU CRUISE PORT WELCOMES SIX SHIPS ON TWO CONSECUTIVE DAYS
by Bajan Reporter / December 7th, 2022
Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. (NCP) celebrated an historic achievement this morning as the port team welcomed six ships on December 5, 2022, and another six ships today. This event marks the first time that the port has recorded six ships per day for two consecutive days.
NCP began operations in October 2019 as part of a consortium comprising Global Ports Holding Plc, the Bahamas Investment Fund (“BIF“) and the Yes Foundation. Learn more about NCP and this transformational project at www.nassaucruiseport.com
On Monday, December 5th, two Oasis-class Royal Caribbean ships – Wonder of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas – cruised into Nassau along with Explorer of the Seas, Carnival Elation, Celebrity Reflection, and Celebrity Beyond bringing over 21,000 guests to our shores.
Today, four more Royal Caribbean ships arrived including Independence of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, and Liberty of the Seas. Disney Wish and Carnival Liberty rounded out the bunch to bring the total number of passengers today to 19,959.
Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. (NCP) will transform Nassau Cruise Port, the cruise gateway of New Providence, into one of the great waterfronts of the world. The company manages the cruise port and is currently redeveloping the port facility to enhance the passenger experience and increase business opportunities for Bahamians. The project will also see the construction of a new terminal building; the creation of an event and entertainment area; investments in retail facilities; and the design and construction of new food and beverage facilities. It will integrate the port into Bay Street with the expectation that it will serve as a catalyst for the wider development of the downtown core. The construction phase to be completed in 2023.
Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. is projected to welcome over 4 million passengers in 2023.