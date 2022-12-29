Motorcycle and Pillion rider, Police looking to identify… Look familiar?

by DevilsAdvocate / December 29th, 2022

Police are seeking the assistance of all Barbadians to identify two individuals in these images shown.

IMG 20221229 052257 099
They are believed to be involved in criminal activity.
IMG 20221229 052257 152
If you can identify either of these persons or the motorcycle, your information is helpful to Officers.
IMG 20221229 052257 273
Call the CID at 430 7189, Central Police Station at 430 7676 or Police Emergency at 211


  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
