Motorcycle and Pillion rider, Police looking to identify… Look familiar?

Police are seeking the assistance of all Barbadians to identify two individuals in these images shown.

They are believed to be involved in criminal activity. If you can identify either of these persons or the motorcycle, your information is helpful to Officers. Call the CID at 430 7189, Central Police Station at 430 7676 or Police Emergency at 211





