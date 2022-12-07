Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs show their care this Yuletide with the Salvation Army

The Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs recently took an opportunity to remind key stakeholders, at National Heroes Square in Bridgetown, how the spirit of giving is not only synonymous with the Salvation Army and this time of year, but the impending 1000 Most Vulnerable Families Initiative preparing to launch as well…

This timely advice came from Deputy Permanent Secretary Mark Franklin who spoke on behalf of Minister Kirk Humphrey who was out of the island on ministerial matters at that point, the DPS addressed participants at “Make Change Happen, the Salvation Army’s Appeal Launch Ceremony” and he noted; “the Ministry seeks to develop and discuss appropriate response measures for vulnerable persons who are impacted by natural disasters and other similar emergencies.”

Advisory Board Chairman Paul Bernstein outlined some of the significant ways the Salvation Army was able to assist earlier this year. He pointed out the following; “212 persons received Educational books, 100 families got Back To School Assistance, 1870 people got clothing and 5300 families got food hampers.”

Former MPEA Parliamentary Secretary Corey Lane as MP for the City asked the audience what kind of Barbados do they wish to live in… “As we reflect on the season of the birth of our King, to sign up for Duty, sign up for Duty at the nearest Post. Which of course is the mirror, you must ask, how can I make myself better? “

Also addressing the event was Scotiabank’s Managing Director Suzette Armogan-Shah on behalf of the institution who started the appeal with a donation of $25,000 – Paula Hinds renowned Gospel Singer was also on hand to regale the audience with a few of her many hits.