Michele Henderson collaborates with Martiniquan songwriter on “Rebelle”

Dominica’s Princess of Song and fan favourite throughout the Francophone world, Michele Henderson, just revealed the visuals for “Rebelle” a collaboration with esteemed Martinican songwriter Guy Suivant which will feature in his upcoming album Zone de Turbulence.

Written by Suivant with the English parts by Henderson, the song is a universal ode to self-empowerment and speaks to listeners and viewers who may be struggling with identity issues and risk losing themselves in the quest to please others. At its essence, the song encourages rebellion through self-reflection and self-love.

Directed by Yannick Lina of Yanishi Recordz also of Martinique, the visuals for the single show Michele at various locations around the French West Indies Island and even dressed in army fatigue and bright fuchsia lips to further drive home the message that every one is unique in their own way, and that in itself is a form of rebellion.

The video is being released on the heels of a successful mini tour in Martinique over the weekend of the 11th to the 13th of November. Henderson performed at three venues with Jean Michel Galva and the group Koezyon. The shows were held at Squash Hotel Karibea on the 11th, Kay Dada on the 12th and Sunset Club on the 13th.

Henderson, whose most recent performances were in Dominica- at the World Creole Music Festival, Jazz N Creole and two concerts at the Fort Young Hotel, is excited to be performing in other islands where Creole music and culture is loved and appreciated.

She says, “I am thrilled to be back on the circuit. I have received so much love and admiration from the creole Caribbean that it’s overwhelming. The response to my weekend shows was amazing so I look forward to the audiences’ reaction to the new video and the song!”

“Rebelle” is available now on YouTube and will soon be available on all major streaming platforms i.e. Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and more.

Enjoy the video and sing-along with the lyrics below:

“Rebelle (Rebel)

Je suis une âme rebelle (I am a rebel soul)

Consciente, déterminée (conscious and determined),

On ne peut m’empêcher penser (No one can impede my thoughts)

J’aime tout ce qui bouge tout autour de moi (I love everything that moves around me)

Même tous ceux qui ne m’aiment pas! (Even those who love me not!)

Et je cherche à garder ma flamme, garder ma flamme (And I seek to protect my flame, protect my flame)

Car je fais confiance au Très-Haut, oh, oh (As I trust in the Most High, oh, oh)

Et même si parfois on me blâme, oh, oh (And if at times I am to be blamed oh, oh)

Je chercherai à corriger mes défauts, mes défauts (I will try to correct my faults, my faults)

Dites-moi qui parmi vous peut me jeter la première pierre? (Tell me who among you can throw the first stone?)

Rebelle je suis, rebelle je resterai (Rebel I am, Rebel I’m gonna stay)

Vraiment qui parmi vous peut me jeter la première pierre ? (Really who among you can throw the first stone?

Rebelle je suis, rebelle je resterai (Rebel I am, Rebel I’m gonna stay)

Yesterday’s fears are not today’s

I’ve had my doubts; My dues are paid.

But today, I am here to say,

Life’s too short to throw my peace away.

Et je cherche à garder ma flamme, garder ma flamme (And I seek to protect my flame, protect my flame)

Car je fais confiance au Très-Haut, oh, oh (As I trust in the Most High, oh, oh)

Et même si parfois on me blâme, oh, oh (And if at times I am to be blamed oh, oh)

Je chercherai à corriger mes défauts, mes défauts (I will try to correct my faults, my faults)

Dites-moi qui parmi vous peut me jeter la première pierre? (Tell me who among you can throw the first stone?

Rebelle je suis, rebelle je resterai (Rebel I am, Rebel I’m gonna stay)

Vraiment qui parmi vous peut me jeter la première pierre? (Really who among you can throw the first stone?)

Rebelle je suis, rebelle je resterai (Rebel I am, Rebel I’m gonna stay)

– Pont Musical / musical interlude –

Dites-moi qui parmi vous peut me jeter la première pierre? (Tell me who among you can throw the first stone?)

Rebelle je suis, rebelle je resterai (Rebel I am, Rebel I’m gonna stay)

Vraiment qui parmi vous peut me jeter la première pierre? (Really who among you can throw the first stone?)

Rebelle je suis, rebelle je resterai (Rebel I am, Rebel I’m gonna stay)

Dites-moi qui parmi vous peut me jeter la première pierre? (Tell me who among you can throw the first stone?)

Rebelle je suis, rebelle je resterai (Rebel I am, Rebel I’m gonna stay)

Vraiment qui parmi vous peut me jeter la première pierre? (Really who among you can throw the first stone?)

Rebelle je suis, rebelle je resterai (Rebel I am, Rebel I’m gonna stay)

Rebelle je suis, rebelle je resterai… (Rebel I am Rebel I’m gonna stay)

Auteurs-compositeurs: Guy SUIVANT / Michele HENDERSON