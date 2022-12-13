It’s finally here! 3rd single from Devine Lie – Indelible Stain
Satin shoes
Leave no stain
Satin Scarf
Hides you from pain
Close my eyes
I see your face
Leave me now
Leave me be
Indelible Stain
You’re on my brain
Indelible Stain
I’m not the same
Indelible Stain
Caused me pain
Indelible Stain
The one to blame
Reach for the glass
On my bedside shelf
Can’t close my eyes
I see ourselves
Past seems real
Past seems today
Leave me now
Leave me be
Indelible Stain
You’re on my brain
Indelible Stain
I’m not the same
Indelible Stain
Caused me pain
Indelible Stain
The one to blame
Candlelight
On your face
Just beauty and grace
Shine a torch
On your tortured soul
Evil control
Indelible Stain
You’re on my brain
Indelible Stain
I’m not the same
Indelible Stain
Caused me pain
Indelible Stain
The one to blame
