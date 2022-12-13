It’s finally here! 3rd single from Devine Lie – Indelible Stain

by Bajan Reporter / December 13th, 2022

Satin shoes

Leave no stain

Satin Scarf

Hides you from pain

Close my eyes

I see your face

Leave me now

Leave me be

Indelible Stain

You’re on my brain

Indelible Stain

I’m not the same

Indelible Stain

Caused me pain

Indelible Stain

The one to blame

Reach for the glass

On my bedside shelf

Can’t close my eyes

I see ourselves

Past seems real

Past seems today

Leave me now

Leave me be

Indelible Stain

You’re on my brain

Indelible Stain

I’m not the same

Indelible Stain

Caused me pain

Indelible Stain

The one to blame

Candlelight

On your face

Just beauty and grace

Shine a torch

On your tortured soul

Evil control

Indelible Stain

You’re on my brain

Indelible Stain

I’m not the same

Indelible Stain

Caused me pain

Indelible Stain

The one to blame

