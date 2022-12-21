How long do Advocate workers wait for way overdue salaries? BARJAM calls out for justice.

As the professional organization representing local media practitioners, the Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) is making an urgent appeal to the judiciary on behalf of the suffering employees of the Barbados Advocate who are the victims of litigation involving their management.

The workers, who have nothing to do with the litigation, reported to us that they have not been paid a salary for May, June, July, August, September, October, or November and April has only been partially paid as a result of an order of the court freezing the company’s main bank account.

With Christmas around the corner, families to feed, and rent, mortgages, and utility bill arrears rising dangerously, one shudders to think the kind of Yuletide season and New Year these hardworking, loyal and committed employees will experience if their pockets remain empty any longer.

We are aware that Justice Cecil McCarthy is presiding over the case involving the Advocate’s management, so we have written to him and Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham through the office of the Registrar of the Supreme Court, pleading for serious consideration be given to easing the plight of the staff further without delay.

BARJAM is hoping that the judiciary seriously reflects on the employees’ dire situation with the expectation that some relief can be ordered before Christmas comes around.

Their financial woes have reached the point where several staff members opted to resign to seek income elsewhere, some others reported an inability to pay for medication.

Another three employees who had scheduled surgeries were forced to put them off because they couldn’t afford to pay for them.