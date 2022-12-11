Have you seen “Cheese” from Church Village in St Philip? Police want to know…

by DevilsAdvocate / December 9th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service are on the lookout for Ian Alleyne Farrell alias ‘Cheese’ 35 years who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters – the public is asked to help locate this person immediately.

<strong>Farrell</strong>, whose last known address is Church Village, St. Philip is six feet one inch tall (6’1”), brown complexion and is slim built. He has a small head, small nose, narrow chin and the word ‘<em>NAMELESS</em>’ tattooed on his right forearm and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

 Ian Alleyne Farrell is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘E’ Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Ian Alleyne Farrell, is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone numbers 419-1731/419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and have been prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
