Have you seen “Cheese” from Church Village in St Philip? Police want to know…

The Barbados Police Service are on the lookout for Ian Alleyne Farrell alias ‘Cheese’ 35 years who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters – the public is asked to help locate this person immediately.

Ian Alleyne Farrell is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘E’ Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Ian Alleyne Farrell, is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone numbers 419-1731/419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and have been prosecuted.