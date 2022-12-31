Fortress Fund Managers US dollar funds decline in 2022 after “exceptionally strong” 2021 but outperform market benchmarks

The year ended September 30, 2022 saw “sharp declines” across nearly all global asset classes, impacting Fortress Fund Managers’ US dollar funds. But they still outperformed their benchmarks.

This assessment was made by Roger Cave, Fortress’ Investment Director in the 2022 Annual Report for the Fortress World Funds. The funds provide direct access to international equity and bond markets.

The two sub-funds of the World Funds – the Fortress World Growth Fund and the Fortress World Fixed Income Fund – declined 19.7% and 12.0% respectively for the year, “both outperforming their benchmarks but still squarely in negative territory.”

Better valued shares benefit Fortress World Growth Fund performance

Cave noted that in relative terms, the World Growth Fund benefited from the outperformance of higher quality, better valued shares during the year, as the speculative bubble of the last few years unwound. “This was one encouraging feature of the year, as some of the riskier areas of the equity markets dropped 50% to 70% or more.”

Fortress’ consistent focus on profitable, proven companies trading at reasonable valuations was key. This “helped sidestep some of the worst damage during the year’s market weakness.”

Giving more detail on the World Growth Fund’s performance, Cave explained: “The Fund’s allocations across global equities were all down, with the most pronounced weakness in international and emerging markets as U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening pushed major currencies down 10% or more, adding to local equity market declines.”

Fortress World Fixed Income Fund helped by focus on high-quality credits

Regarding the World Fixed Income Fund, its performance was helped by a relatively short average term to maturity and focus on high-quality credits during a period of unusually high volatility in bonds and widening credit spreads.

Commenting on the outlook for the two sub-funds of the Fortress World Funds, Cave said some of the bad news in financial markets had “enabled us to position the Funds’ portfolios even better for the future.” Times of pessimism, he noted, were also when prices were best and return prospects highest and the market selloff had created opportunities. “U.S. bonds are for the first time in more than a decade offering very interesting return prospects” and the average gross yield of the Fund’s portfolio was now 4.9%.

Cave also sees opportunities in global equities. “We think the prospects are particularly interesting among shares outside the U.S., where shares are cheaper, and gains could be even higher if recent currency weakness is even partially reversed. It seems likely we will see continued… outperformance for the kinds of relatively steady, profitable, well-valued companies in which the Funds invest around the world.”

Fortress manages over Bds $800 million in assets across 12 funds with investments in regional, US, international and emerging markets.