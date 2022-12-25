Christmas Message from the Barbados Private Sector Association, December 2022

This year has been yet another active year for us at the Barbados Private Sector Association as we continue to work together with the other social partners, stakeholders and affiliates on matters in the interest for national development.

We are pleased with the progress made during the year even with continued international instability including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, global climate shocks, the sharp rise in global inflation and our challenges with the cost of living as outlined in our various messages to the public as the umbrella voice of the private sector.

During this Christmas season, we are reminded, even in the face of whatever difficulties and challenges being experienced, whether individually or collectively to acknowledge the blessings all around us and to be thankful. We all must be determined to remain hopeful that the commitment and dedication to bring out the best in every situation in our spheres of influence will have a positive impact for the good of the nation.

As we concentrate on festivities and fellowship with family and friends, let us also make every effort to be mindful of the vulnerable and those in need in our communities with the objective of lending a helping hand however small it may be. The action you take may have a reverberating and transformative effect in a life or family.

May the joy of Christmas be embraced by all.

On behalf of The Barbados Private Sector Association may you have a peace filled Christmas, and we face the New Year with hope, expectancy and a renewed sense of purpose.