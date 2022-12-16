CHRISTMAS COMES ALIVE AT ST MARY CHURCH

St. Mary Church, already known for its vibrant music ministry from the days of Organist, Bentley Callender, and the very first church to have The Merrymen and a steel band play in church, will come alive this Christmas with a number of concerts at the City Church, the first series since the shutdown due to the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Starting today Friday 16th December the Church will host the St. Leonard’s Boys Choir in what is expected to be spectacular comeback as the rich young voices blend with the acoustics of the Church to offer the audience a concert of familiar music mixed with some not so familiar melodies.

Led by Music teacher Andrew Lokey, the boys are hard at rehearsals to deliver the usual high standard of presentation for which they have become known.

On Sunday following, the 18th December, the Church will host a Service of Nine Lessons and Carols which will feature the Choir of St. Mary Church under the direction of Organist Akhanni Drakes at 6:00 p.m.

There are the usual Christmas Services with the Midnight Mass preceded at 11:30 p.m. by Carol Singing before the Blessing of the Crib, Solemn Eucharist and Procession to herald in Christmas Day 2022. There will also be a Eucharist Service on Christmas Day at 8:00 a.m.

Then, on Sunday, 1st January 2023, the concert that has always been a big draw for the Church in the City – the Christmas Recital, which starts at 6:00 p.m. This year, the Barbados Police Service Band will return to the Church to be featured along with the Augmented Choir of St. Mary Church made up of choir members and other musicians, not from the Church, but who will join them for the occasion.

The ‘Police Band,’ as they are familiarly known, playing in St. Mary Church, for the first time back in the 70’s, is another first in Barbados for this Church.

Other performers to be featured at the Christmas Recital are the talented young violinist Sydney Reid, a member of St. Mary who is also a member of the National Youth Orchestra, Marilyn Smith – a teacher at the Alleyne School who is well versed in the piano. A member of the Myriad singers, she also serves as Organist and Director of Music at the Church of Christ the King.

These performers will be joined by talented tenor Nathan Richards who has performed in Barbados and Canada and is also a member of the Myriad Singers.

The programme will be conducted by Organist and Director of Music at St. Thomas Parish Church, Demario Roach, a talented Organist and enthusiastic Conductor.

The Musical Director for the various programmes is Akhanni Drakes, the gifted and accomplished Organist at St. Mary Church.