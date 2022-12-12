CBDC Leader Announces New CTO

On December 1st, 2022, Bitt bolstered its leadership in the global digital currency industry with the proud announcement of Greg Prokter as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

A multilingual and seasoned technology executive, Prokter is the latest addition to the esteemed leadership team which includes experts in economics, digital currencies, and blockchain. He will lead Bitt’s global team of engineers and developers to deliver enhanced support for the company’s deployments in 12 countries across Africa, Central America, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Bitt’s fully interoperable and scalable Digital Currency Management System (DCMS) has positioned the company to secure more CBDC and stablecoin projects across the globe. Building on Bitt’s steady growth trajectory is of paramount importance to the new CTO, who said, “I am very proud to join Bitt at this time in the company’s and the industry’s development. I look forward to leveraging my experience and technology skills to deliver additional solutions to solve complex economic problems and to drive business value and growth.”

Greg has been Chief Architect, CTO, and VP of Engineering at several web, networking, blockchain, and payment companies, and financial institutions. Most recently, he held the position of VP of Engineering at Stanford Credit Union, where he led the design and delivery of the credit union’s back-end integration with the Google’s front-end “Google Plex”.