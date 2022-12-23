Bridgetown U.S. Embassy and Marines Spread Christmas Cheer at the Nightingale Children’s Home

On Tuesday, December 20, Christmas came early for the children at the Nightingale Children’s Home who received toys and other gifts from U.S. Ambassador Linda Taglialatela and the U.S. Marines on staff at the U.S. Embassy in Barbados.

The toys, games, and clothing were donated by Barbadian and American employees at the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, as part of the Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots” program.

Toys for Tots is an official mission of the United States Marine Corps Reserve which collects toys in the months leading up to Christmas and delivers them to children in need as a message of hope and caring. Since its start in 1947, Toys for Tots has supported more than 272 million children around the world.