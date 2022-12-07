Bermuda’s Gaming Commission CEO departs after 24 months

The chief executive of Bermuda’s gambling watchdog has moved on after two years, according to his professional networking account.

Jean Major‘s LinkedIn page said his tenure with the Bermuda Gaming Commission ended this month, when he also became principal of JLM Consulting, which advises on regulatory and policy strategy.

His appointment was announced in November 2020 after what was said to be an “extensive” search to fill the post.

Mr Major was previously the chief executive officer and registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Under his tenure as chief executive at the BGC, the island’s first casino license was granted to the St Regis Bermuda Resort in St George’s.

A statement from the commission said then that the opening date of the gambling venue was “entirely dependent on the casino operator meeting all legislative requirements for opening which will be subject to the commission’s review and approval”.

Jason Hayward, the Minister of Economy and Labour, said last month that there was “no further update on the date” of the opening of the island’s first casino; the sector is part of the Government’s Economic Recovery Plan.

The gaming commission – earlier known as the Bermuda Casino and Gaming Commission – was first led by executive director Richard Schuetz.

He resigned the post in July 2017 – almost two years after his appointment – and left Bermuda the following December.

Deborah Blakeney, who was the gaming commission’s general counsel, took up the post on an acting basis.

Deborah Blakeney, who was the gaming commission's general counsel, took up the post on an acting basis.

The Royal Gazette reported in February 2019 that she had left both roles.