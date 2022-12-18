Barbados urged to make British Parliamentarian give back property for family’s slave past

C A V E A T

Received this via anonymous remailer, the story has appeared in many UK dailies.

The Draxes must go! They should donate all their property to the people of Barbados as retribution so that we can develop the whole property as an International Slave Museum. The house would be retained to show the contrast of how our ancestors were treated.

Raise wunna voices so that he hear that we are demanding retribution for his ancestors enslaving OUR ancestors.

Please free to circulate to all Bajans – man, woman, and child.