Barbados urged to make British Parliamentarian give back property for family’s slave past

by DevilsAdvocate / December 18th, 2022

C A V E A T

Received this via anonymous remailer, the story has appeared in many UK dailies.

The Draxes must go! They should donate all their property to the people of Barbados as retribution so that we can develop the whole property as an International Slave Museum. The house would be retained to show the contrast of how our ancestors were treated.

Please raise your voice to demand that the entire property be handed over to the people of Barbados. This includes the large tenantry to the generations living there.

Please raise your voice to demand that the entire property be handed over to the people of Barbados. This includes the large tenantry to the generations living there. (Image Via: Guardian UK)

Raise wunna voices so that he hear that we are demanding retribution for his ancestors enslaving OUR ancestors.

Please free to circulate to all Bajans – man, woman, and child.

RAISE WUNNA VOICES and send to all wunna friends and family! The time has come, and it is now.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • 1 IMG 20220525 WA0014
  • Genac BB Switch and Save Digital Ad 336 x 2806611
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen