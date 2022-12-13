Barbadian Cultural Officer Participates on U.S. Sponsored Leadership Program

The U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown is pleased to announce that Alicia Payne-Hurley, a Cultural Officer for Dance at the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). Mrs. Payne-Hurley traveled to the United States to participate in a project titled, ‘Promoting Social Change Through the Arts.’

The project which will run from December 5 to December 16 seeks to examine the link between cultural engagement and community well-being by focusing on the arts as a vehicle for promoting social change and community stability.

It will look at the use of art in confronting social issues and challenges associated with ethnic diversity, sexual orientation, and economic stratification, and it reveals the particular power that the arts can have in environments where there are few venues for political speech.

U. S. Embassy spokesperson Donald Maynard said, “Exchanges like the one Ms. Payne-Hurley is participating in are fabulous opportunities for us to highlight the values that the United States and Barbados share. Working together to promote social change we are building a stronger, more vibrant future for the next generation.”

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to engage with U.S. counterparts and share best practices with program participants.